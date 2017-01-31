Senator Isa Galaudu, the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has resigned.It was gathered that Galaudu’s resignation came days after Saraki issued a memo notifying his over 112 aides of plan to relieve them of their appointments.Multiple sources at the Senate President’s Office on Monday confirmed the resignation of Galaudu who was appointed on June 23, 2015.One of the sources said Galaudu who was a member of the seventh Senate resigned without stating any reasons.The Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu said he was unaware of Galaudu’s resignation.