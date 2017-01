Nigeria's Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has condoled with victims of the "accidental" military bombing of a Borno IDP camp."My thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of today’s accident in Rann Community of Borno State," he said."I pray that the souls of the victims may rest in peace. I wish the victims speedy recovery, and I pray that incidents like these never reoccur again," he added.