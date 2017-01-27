Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday named former Senate leader Mohammed Ali Ndume as chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Ndume was controversially removed as Senate leader on January 10.The Borno South lawmaker described his removal as a “coup” against him and blamed his removal on his position on the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).President Muhammadu Buhari has re-nominated Magu for the same position following initial rejection of his nomination by the Senate.Other fresh committee appointments Saraki made included Abba Kyari, Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence.Kyari was former chairman, Senate Committee on INEC.Magnus Abe (Rivers South East) was named chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and George Sekibo was named chairman, Senate Committee on Interior.The Committee on Interior was held by Oleka Nwogu, who was defeated by Abe in the December 10, 2016 senatorial election in Rivers State.Aitai Ali Idokko (Kogi East) was assigned chairman, Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).The Senate now has 68 standing committees.