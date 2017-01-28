Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, has urged Muslim clerics to preach peace and work towards having harmonious co-existence with other religions.He called for religious tolerance, saying preaching hate is “strictly against the tenets of Islam”.According to reports, he made the call while giving a sermon at the inauguration of an ultra-modern mosque in the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state, on Friday.The emir said some Muslim clerics were using the sanctity and immunity of the holy places to set one part of the society against the other.“Muslim clerics, and indeed all Muslims, should preach peace among the adherents and work to achieve peace with members of other religions,” Sanusi said.The inauguration of the mosque was part of activities marking the 26th convocation ceremony and 35th anniversary of the university.