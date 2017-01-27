Antalyaspor striker, Samuel Eto’o, has denied signing for Amkar Perm and says the shirt he was pictured holding, was a gift on his 36th birthday.The Cameroon legend sparked rumours he had agreed a move back to the Russian Premier League, after he was photographed holding Amkar’s jersey with the number 36 under his name.Eto’o stood alongside Amkar coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, who he worked with during his time in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala from 2011 to 2013 and executive director, Denis Maslov.Accompanying the picture was a caption that read: “Today [Thursday]. Belek, Turkey. More details later.”Following the uproar on social media, Eto’o who also played for Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan, had to explain.“This is just a gift for my 36th birthday in March,” his post on Instagram read.Amkar general director Igor Rezvukhin told Sport Express after the image was first posted: “Eto’o is our friend, don’t try to find something more in this case.“Our coach knows Samuel so they decided to take a photo. Is Eto’o coming to Amkar? Of course not. In the future? It is sport, it is football, so who knows?”