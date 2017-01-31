In a reaction on her twitter timeline, She wrote:
'It was an honour serving the people of United States and Deputy and Acting Attorney General. We all make America great. Diversity is the win!
She continued: Thank you everyone for supporting and standing by. I took and upheld oath to defend the constitution not to someone's personal likings'''
Yates was immediately replaced by Dana Boente, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
