Cristiano Ronaldo had to be taken home in an ambulance, after a jinxed trip to a ski resort near Madrid with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.The Real Madrid forward went with his new £260,000 Lamborghini.However, the fun did not last long, as a tow truck had to remove his luxury sports car, after Ronaldo had to stop the vehicle because of wrist problems.The incident reportedly took place around 6pm on Sunday, at the ski resort of Navacerrada near Madrid.Informalia, quoting “well-placed sources”, said sudden wrist pain forced the footballer to park up on a roundabout and call for help.Ronaldo played in Madrid’s 2-1 win over Malaga on Saturday with his right wrist bandaged, after suffering a knock in training the day before.Police and the local ambulance service were not available to comment on the reports, which have been widely picked up by other Spanish media.