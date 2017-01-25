Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, is expected to travel next month to China, to hold talks with captain John Obi Mikel.The German tactician will also be in Europe, to speak with other Nigerian players that could be considered for call-ups for upcoming matches.Rohr will be in the Far East in the second week of February, to find how Mikel is faring at his new club, Tianjin TEDA and discuss plans for the upcoming games.The Eagles are preparing for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo in June and also the 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header against Cameroon in August.According to NFF scribe, Sanusi Mohammed, Rohr has been given permission to visit any player he feels is important to his plans.“The federation has given Rohr the freedom to do what is necessary. He owes us (Nigeria) the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ tickets,” he said.“The federation can’t stop him from travelling, if the purpose is enhancing his job with no cost implication to the federation. It is our duty to encourage him to do what is best for us to be in Russia.”Sanusi also said Rohr will be in London to meet with Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lukman, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi.“I can tell you that Rohr calls the office daily from Gabon and we speak each time our World Cup opponents play in their games in the ongoing Nations Cup in Gabon. Rohr is really doing a good job,” Sanusi said.