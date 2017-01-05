Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has spoken out his excitement on the opportunity to work as a television pundit during the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Gabon.French TV station, BeIN, has contracted Rohr to work as one of their commentators during the championship.The German manager has confirmed he would be at the African football’ s showpiece and added that working as a pundit during the competition would provide him the chance to analyse Cameroon’ s style of play ahead of their Group B Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header.Nigeria will welcome the Indomitable Lions in the first leg qualifier in Uyo on August 28 , with Cameroon hosting the Eagles in the return fixture in Limbe on September 2.Rohr said he would watch the Indomitable Lions opening Group A game against Burkina Faso on January 14, as well as their clash against Guinea Bissau on January 18 and their last group match against the hosts on January 22.He noted that this would help his plan for victories in the double-header.“It is unfortunate we didn’t qualify for the tournament but working as a TV pundit is an opportunity for me to see and anaylse the Cameroonian team.“It’ s better to watch your opponents live instead of relying on video clips.“Although some of their [top] players won’t be playing in the tournament, Cameroon is still a strong team.“We will win the match in Uyo because we have a better team [than Cameroon]. But it will be difficult.“We want to find better players to have a better team, and we need young players.”