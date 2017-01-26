Some robbers, believed to be working as a syndicate, have reportedly raided Imo State House of Assembly and carted away cash, valuable documents and electronic equipment.It was not clear at press time, how the rampaging hoodlums gained entrance into the complex and had all the time to break in and select their desired sensitive documents they stole.Although no official statement has been issued by the Speaker, Chief Acho Ihim, on the crime, but it was gathered that the robbers broke into the offices of some lawmakers, where they wreaked havoc.A staff of the legislature, who spoke to newsmen on strict grounds of anonymity, disclosed that “while some sensitive documents, video cameras and films were stolen from the Information Department, some sensitive files and documents were also stolen from the Legal Department”.Already, stories making the rounds in the Assembly Complex, when Vanguard visited yesterday, had it that “an inkling into why the robbers struck can be deduced from the offices raided, as well as the documents stolen”.When contacted on his mobile line, the member for Ikeduru state constituency and House Committee Chairman on Health, Dr. Uche Oguwuike, not only confirmed the incident, but also affirmed that his office was equally burgled.“The robbers burgled my office and stole a number of things, including two plasma television sets and other electronic gadgets in my office”, Dr. Oguwuike said.Asked to hazard a guess on how the robbers successfully made nonsense of the security network mounted in the Assembly Complex, the lawmaker said “it really beats my imagination.”His words: “I am yet to come to terms with how and why the robbers outwitted the security personnel stationed in the House of Assembly. Honestly, it really beats my imagination. A proper investigation will reveal the intentions of the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” Oguwuike said.