Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez has won the 2016 CAF African Footballer of the Year.


The Leicester City wide man, beat off competition from last year’s winner, Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

It is the first time Mahrez has been nominated for the prize, after he helped the Foxes win the 2015/2016 Premier League title, despite the 5,000-1 odds against them.

The 24-year-old scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists and was named PFA Player of the Year.
He received the award at a gala in Abuja, Nigeria.

The recipient of the award is decided by national team coaches and technical directors in Africa – with Yaya and Samuel Eto’o the most-honoured individuals with four titles each.

