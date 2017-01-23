



Rihanna and other Hollywood stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence were all spotted wearing Dior T-shirt inspired by Nigerian writer and friend of Dior, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's powerfully resonant essay 'We Should All be Feminist".On the night before her first couture show for Dior, the recently appointed Artistic Director of women's collections Maria Grazia Chiuri also joined the movement wearing their 'We Should All be Feminists' T-shirt during the final preparations for the unveiling of tomorrow's highly-anticipated collection.