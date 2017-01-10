The army yesterday warned Nigerians of the new tactic being used by Boko Haram.Yesterday’s announcement came as suicide bombers struck again on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.Apart from the three suicide bombers who were killed, a member of the Civilian JTF also died.Spokesman of the, Army 7 Division, Col. Mustafa Anka,said: “This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT). Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.“ The daughter of Bulama opened the door, while Usman himself opened his own door immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman and the two female suicide bombers.“The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and wary of strange persons knocking at their doors. Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch. Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay. The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulters will be prosecuted accordingly.”During the Maiduguri blast, a security source said three of the dead were the three suicide bombers, all females, while the other one is an operative of the Civilian JTF in the state.More than two loud bangs from the explosions were heard on Sunday night at about 10.30pm, sending many residents into panic.Another security source said the multiple explosions occurred at Kaleri village in Gwange general area outskirt of Maiduguri.Borno state police spokesman Victor Isuku who confirmed the incident, said the two separate attacks were recorded on Sunday night, orchestrated by Boko Haram suicide bombers in an attempt to infiltrate Maiduguri.Isuku said: “At about 2020hrs of yesterday 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint. The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them, and a civilian JTF, Two Ak47 rifles were recovered, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.“Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attack at Kaleri area of Gwange. Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion. Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today. Normalcy has since returned to these areas,” the statement reads.