Governor Ayodele Fayose is insisting that the whole Chibok girls kidnap saga is a ruse.


He said this on Channels TV on Sunday evening.

“Chibok girls were trained to act the way they did, otherwise, why is it that for two months they are still held hostage at the hospital rather than living with their families?" he queried.

“I stand to say that the Chibok girls (abduction) were orchestrated to frustrate the administration of the former President. The situation of the released girls is like a ‘home theatre or movie," Fayose added.

  1. This man needs urgent psychiatric attention. A disgrace to the fountain of knowledge!

    1. You sure? Think about it

