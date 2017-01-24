The House of Representatives on Tuesday gave its committees on Anti-Corruption, Environment and Habitat six weeks to investigate former President Gooodluck Jonathan’s “Clean Stove For Rural Women scheme” contract of about N9.287 bn.The resolution followed a motion by Rep. Abiodun Faleke (APC-Lagos), which was unanimously adopted by members through a voice vote.Faleke noted that the Federal Executive Council had approved a contract for the supply of 20 million units of clean stove and wonder bags under the clean stove scheme for rural women.He added that the contract was at a unit cost of N464.00, amounting to about N9.287bn.The lawmaker said that following the approval of FEC, the Federal Ministry of Finance released the sum of N5bn to the Federal Ministry of Environment for the execution of the project.He further disclosed that Integra Energy Renewable Services Limited was awarded the contract for the supply of the 20 million units.Faleke also said that the company was paid the sum of N1.3bn out of the N5bn released by the Ministry of Environment as mobilisation fee without due process.The lawmaker expressed concern that less than 750,000 units were said to have been assembled and delivered at the velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja, which was commissioned by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.He noted that there was no beneficiary present at the commissioning nor was anyone later given the stove to achieve its intended purpose.The mandate of the committee saddled with the investigation will be to find out details of the contract, number of units supplied, their mode of distribution and names of beneficiaries on a State by State basis.The committees would also determine the status of the balance of N952m with the contractor, since 750,000 units of the clean stoves were supplied at a unit cost of N464 at the value of N348m out of the N1.3bn paid out.The status of the balance of N3.7bn which was outstanding from the initial payment to the Federal Ministry of Environment will also be confirmed by the committee.The committees would also determine whether or not the clean stoves and wonder bags project had assisted in eradicating desertification in Nigeria for future consideration.