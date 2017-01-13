The House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over the alleged diversion N1.2bn voted in 2016 for the purchase of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Nigeria Police.The National Assembly also voted a separate N6bn in the 2016 budget for the rehabilitation of 102 police stations nationwide.The House, at its plenary on Thursday, said Idris “diverted” the money “for other uses.”For instance, the lawmakers alleged that the N1.2bn voted for APCs was used to buy 64 Toyota Hiace “without the approval of the National Assembly.”The resolution to summon the IG came from a motion moved by a member from Anambra State, Mr. Gabriel Onyenwife.He also informed the House how Idris ignored all invitations sent to him by the Committee on Police Affairs to appear and defend the diversion of the funds.The IG now risks possible arrest through a warrant of the House if he fails to appear before the committee on January 19.Part of the resolution read, “The House is concerned that the persistent failure or refusal of the IGP to honour the invitations has stalled the investigation into the diversion of the funds.“The House condemns in strongest terms, the failure of the IGP to honour the invitation of the Committee on Police Affairs.“The House resolves to cause a bench warrant to be executed for the arrest of the IGP for the purpose of his appearance before the committee in the event of his refusal or failure to appear on January 19, 2017.”The House added that there were “several infractions” committed by the IG in the budget, saying the two it mentioned were examples.Meanwhile, lawmakers will open debate on the 2017 budget, beginning from January 24, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, said on Thursday.Namdas, who spoke soon after the House rose from plenary, explained that next week, the lawmakers would first approve the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper before going into the budget.“As you know, the MTEF comes first before the budget; we have to approve it, then, go into the budget.“We are using next week to consider the MTEF; then, the upper week (January 24), we will start discussing the budget,” Namdas stated.The House also commended the gallantry of the Nigerian Armed Forces by liberating Sambisa Forest from the grips of Boko Haram insurgents.Members called for an insurance and housing scheme for the personnel of the armed forces “so that in the event of disability or death”, their families would not suffer.