President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Pastor Abraham Akinosun at the weekend assured Nigerians that the recession will end soon.The cleric said the present hardship would become a blessing in disguise.Akinosun, who spoke with reporters shortly after inaugurating the CAC staff guest house at Babalola Memorial Camp, Ikeji-Arakeji, said Nigeria would emerge stronger after its economic crisis.His words: ”Things cannot be smooth forever in any country. There is time for everything under heaven.“This is a time we as a nation must pass through for us to receive blessings from God and appreciate Him.”“There was a time in the history of Ghana and India when they had this kind of problem,but today the story of these nations have changed. Very soon we will also laugh in Nigeria and the time is near.”He urged political leaders to rely solely on God as the solution to all problems and stop looking unto men.Akinosun warned leaders not to promote the worship of idols.On the killings in Southern Kaduna, the CAC president warned the government against promoting and placing one religion over the other.