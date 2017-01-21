Sergio Ramos scored a first-half double as Real Madrid defeated Malaga 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday.The Spain international opened the scoring after 35 minutes before finding the back of the net again just eight minutes later.Juanpi pulled one back for Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu but Real were able to hold on.The victory ensured Zinedine Zidane's men got back to winning ways after losing their previous two matches against Sevilla and Celta Vigo respectively.Credit: Goal