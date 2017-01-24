The Redeemed Christian Church of GOD (RCCG) has said that the doctrine of the mission does not support get rich quick schemes.This was made known in a memo addressed to pastors in charge of regions and provinces, by the General Secretary of the church, Pastor Johnson Odesola, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.Pastor Odesola stated in the memo that some pastors and staff of the mission are getting themselves involved in all manner of money-making schemes, to the extent of using the platform of the church to promote same.He advised those who are involved in such to desist forthwith, as disciplinary actions will be taken against those found culpable.The memo read that “please be informed that the doctrine of the church does not support get rich quick schemes, gambling, betting, etc in any form.“God is and remains our supplier by the application of biblical principles of working diligently with our hands.“All senior pastors are hereby authorised to ensure no one uses the pulpit or any platform of the RCCG to promote any such schemes.”