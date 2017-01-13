Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri believes Saturday's home clash against current English Premier League leaders, Chelsea will be another opportunity for Ahmed Musa to prove himself at the club.Musa was lethargic in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge where the Foxes lost 3-0 in October last year and his Italian gaffer thinks the Nigerian international has finally adjusted to life in the EPL following his brace which helped his side qualify for the fourth round of the English FA Cup last weekend."It’s a big opportunity for Musa. In the last month he has changed. He's another player who understands the league better," Ranieri began during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Chelsea.Ranieri also hinted that Musa's compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, is in line to make his home debut against The Blues.Ranieri said: "I think Ndidi may play. I wanted this kind of performance [like against Everton] and he’ll get better the more he plays.”On the fixture against Chelsea, Ranieri also said his side must show the same attitude and strength displayed against Everton at Goodison Park."I hope our fans give to Ngolo Kante a warm welcome as he was our champion. It’s important to remember what he gave to us."We respect them a lot but we are ready to fight and ready to try to win,"Chelsea started not so well but soon Conte understood his team and they have made a good first half of the season."Andy King is okay. Jamie Vardy trained this week and Leo Ulloa we will have to wait on a little more."In our first match without Mahrez and Slimani we won and we have to show the same attitude and strength against Chelsea."Claudio Ranieri also commiserated with the family of Graham Taylor who passed on at the age of 72.He mourned: "It’s very sad news. I want to give my condolences to his family and all the footballing world."