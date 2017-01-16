



Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani was born in Katsina town on Thursday 11 April, 1957. He attended Kayalwa Primary School, Katsina (1964-1970), then he proceeded to Government college Kaduna (1971-1975) from there he went to School of Basic Studies (SBS) ABU Zaria (1975-1976).After passing he got admission into the faculty of veterinary medicine ABU, Zaria and graduated with the award of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine DVM in 1981.He did his NYSC with school of Agriculture in Asaba, Bendel state. He worked briefly with Niger Basin Development Authority in Ilorin Kwara state before proceeding to University of Maiduguri as an Assistant Lecturer Department of Veterinary Medicine in October, 1982. Later he attended the center for Tropical Veterinary studies Edinburgh UK (1984-1985) where he got his Masters and at the same school he later got his PhD.He returned to Maiduguri in 1994. He is also a Fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeons (2010) and through pair reviewer. He is one time Director of Unimaid Veterinary Teaching Hospital (1997-2000). Head of Department (2005-2010). Acting Dean of vet faculty (2008-2010).Before his death, he was again the Director of Unimaid Veterinary Teaching Hospital. He held several positions in committees both within and outside the University.He also held a number of positions in the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA). Professor Aliyu Usman Mani is Happily Married with two children. He is one of the peaceful Lecturers in his Faculty.Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani died to bomb blast on Monday (16th January, 2017) in the Mosque inside University of Maiduguri while observing the dawn (fajr) prayer. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Ameen!