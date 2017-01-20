President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wrote the Senate, informing it of his decision to embark on a 10-day leave.The vacation period is expected to last from Monday January 23 to February 6.A presidential communication read by Senate President Bukola Saraki said the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will function as the Acting President for the duration of the President’s vacation.Buhari’s letter reads: “In compliance with section 145(1) of the 1999 Constitution, I want to inform the distinguished Senate that I will be away on a 10-day working short vacation as part of my 2017 annual leave from Monday 23rd January to Monday 6th February, 2017.“While I am away, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of my office.“Please accept distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”Buhari last year, wrote the Senate to go on a short medical vacation. The medical vacation lasted from June 6 to June 16, 2016.This is the third leave the President will be embarking since he assumed office about 20 months ago.