The Presidency on Saturday said there was no truth in the news making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.An online report had claimed that Buhari who began a medical vacation on Thursday died in a London hospital where he was receiving medical attention.“The report is a hogwash,” the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, simply said when our correspondent contacted him.Adesina also denied the report on his Twitter handle, praying for those behind it to repent.“Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent,” he report.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also took to his Twitter handle to deny the report.Shehu wrote, “He is alive and well. President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.“He is unlike a past President who was at Ota with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in DC, being in two places at the same time.”