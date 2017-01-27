Top officers of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Budget Office has submitted contrasting figures of the amount recovered from treasury looters.According to the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, N72 billion had already been recovered from looters. This was in December.On Thursday, the Attorney-General of the Federation said that N15 billion and $10.5 million (about N3.2 billion), making a total of N18.2 billion, had so far been recovered.The difference between the two figures is staggering and over N50 billion. Furthermore, the first sum was announced first before the second, making it impossible for it to be an update to the former one.It is also possible that the figure provided by the attorney general represents the money recovered by the justice ministry while that of the budget office represents that of the others, or of all ministries, departments and agencies. This wasn't clarified by the officials though.