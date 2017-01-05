The Presidency on Wednesday disagreed with the claim of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on the disbursement of N5, 000 to poor Nigerians.The governor, whose state was listed as part of the nine states where the payments had commenced, denied the take off the scheme in his state.The governor said the report was untrue and diversionary.But speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said the administration is built on integrity and accountability and will not claim to do what it is not doing.He said: “It was announced specifically from the office of the Vice President that the scheme has started in nine states. And then a certain governor came out to say it is not true.“It is just a matter of who do you believe. This is a government that is built on integrity and accountability. This government will not lie to Nigerians, does not lie to Nigerians, in fact anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank, believe it.“So if anybody comes and say it is politics, it is not true. Choose who to believe I can tell you that you should believe this government because this government will not lie to you.”