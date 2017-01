Before I go on, let me make this clear, I do not, and cannot support the nefarious acts of the so-called Fulani herdsmen. They are lawless and should be treated as such. But what I find disgusting is that, an already politicized issue like this one needs to be taken cautiously by the Clergy. Does praying for your enemy to die improve your own “living” conditions? Does “an eye for an eye” not make everyone blind? Will he stand for some of his members or listeners who kill or guillotine an innocent Fulani herdsman when the member is being tried for murder? If everyone goes about killing herdsmen as the controversial Apostle said, is that not an easy road to Kigali? If, God forbid, war breaks out in Nigeria today as a result of his careless utterances, will he remain in his Auchi church to sort himself out of will migrate to one of the 42 countries he claims to have churches? What then becomes of his members, whom he had led into bloodletting? Is it not better to apply wisdom than being sorry?