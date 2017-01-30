The crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly continues on Monday morning as police shut the Assembly premises.This was to prevent a fracas which would have occurred at the Assembly between factions loyal to Hon. Malachi Coker and Hon. Jumoke Akindele who are laying claim to the speakership seat.Coker’s faction impeached Akindele last Friday evening but the woman insisted that she remain the speaker because her removal did not meet the constitutional requirement.The Nation learnt gathered that the legislators in Coker’s camp gained entrance to the Assembly premises as early as 6:00 a.m.‎ on MondayCoker immediately sat on the speaker’s seat in readiness for the day’s plenary.The Akindele’s faction later stormed the Assembly and the embattled speaker personally challenged Coker that he has no right to sit on the speaker’s seat.But Coker told her she is no longer the Assembly speaker because she had been impeached.This caused altercation between the two factions.Police operatives led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, who were already at the Assembly premises to prevent breakdown of law and order, stormed the House chamber and ordered the lawmakers including the workers to leave the place immediately.