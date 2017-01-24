The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has appealed to Nigerian migrants to avoid going to Libya.In a statement she issued yesterday, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, “is usually a death sentence”.The presidential aide spoke on the heels of a video and pictures being circulated online on the purported killing of black immigrants in Libya.The statement reads: “While the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question cannot be verified, it is a known fact that Libya has been executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years.“As the Chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, we intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya.“The committee, in collaboration with Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), petitioned the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Muammar Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them.“As at two months ago, National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) alongside, the Nigerian Embassy in Libya evacuated over 2,000 Nigerians from Libya.“The Nigerian embassy in Libya, working with NEMA has relentlessly intervened in cases involving Nigerians in trouble in Libya and will continue to do so.“Libyans are dealing with their own struggles as there is no recognised government in place.“The office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora hereby appeals again to Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya as penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, is usually a death sentence.”