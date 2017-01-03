The planned nationwide strike by National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has been put on hold, following positive responses and a scheduled meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the association scheduled to hold today in Abuja.
Speaking on the expiration of its initial ultimatum to the Federal Government, yesterday, in a telephone chat with newsmen, President of NARD, Dr John Onyebueze, also disclosed that to further press home their demands while negotiating with the government, all their members nationwide have been directed to wear black ward coats as well as conduct two-hour daily rallies/walk in their centres/states.
“Concerning the impending strike, as you are aware, our ultimatum expires Monday, but the new change is that the Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole has invited us to a meeting tomorrow (today), by 4p,m., and some centres have received payment of their salary arrears.”
Onyebueze who confirmed that the strike had been put on hold said that NEC of the association would meet between January 12 and 15 to review the status of their demands and take decision on the strike. He said: “We shall use the window and grace of the extra 10 days to still explore dialogue as we have always done. We shall.”
