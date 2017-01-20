 PICTURES: Gambians celebrating inauguration of Adama Barrow | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » PICTURES: Gambians celebrating inauguration of Adama Barrow

4:45 AM 0
A+ A-


Several Gambians took to the streets to celebrate the swearing-in of President Adama Barrow on television live from Senegal, even as African troops approached.


Young men shouted and sang while hanging out of cars, as children danced with their mothers on main roads near to the capital, Banjul, where the long-serving leader Yahya Jammeh was believed to remain despite the expiry of his mandate.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top