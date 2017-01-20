Hundreds of IPOB memebers took to the streets of Port Harcourt in a peaceful solidarity rally for the United States president-elect Donald J Trump.
IPOB is part of a wider secessionist movement that advocates an independent state of Biafra, a region in southeast Nigeria that unsuccessfully fought for independence in a brutal three-year civil war that ended in 1970.
See photo:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.