In support of Donald Trump who will soon be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday in Washington the pro-Biafra group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) held a solidarity rally in Port Harcourt today ahead of Trump inauguration.


Hundreds of IPOB memebers took to the streets of Port Harcourt in a peaceful solidarity rally for the United States president-elect Donald J Trump.

IPOB is part of a wider secessionist movement that advocates an independent state of Biafra, a region in southeast Nigeria that unsuccessfully fought for independence in a brutal three-year civil war that ended in 1970.

