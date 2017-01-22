Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I'm proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving. pic.twitter.com/LciLrzyaxT— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 22, 2017
The pictures below shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sitted in a sofa and making a phone call while relaxing in a well-furnished room on his vacation. President Buhari had told Nigerians he was going to Germany for a medical check-up.
Also in the room show the President watching a Channel’s “Sunday Politics” programme where his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose had spoken on the state of the nation.
Vacation in Germany??? I thought they said he is going on vacation in UK??ReplyDelete