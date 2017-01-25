The embattled chairman of the PDP caretaker committee, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has alleged that some leaders of the APC were behind the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari, Daily Trust reports.Makarfi, who spoke with newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, said it was APC leaders who are interested in contesting certain positions in 2019 that were behind the rumour.“The APC should point its searchlight inward and investigate itself as to the source of the rumour. PDP has nothing to gain from anything; those who are peddling the rumour know themselves and they are in APC.“Some of them are already positioning themselves for power in 2019. APC should investigate itself,” he said.Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State, also advised the people of Southern Kaduna against politicizing the crisis in the area.While describing the crisis in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate, he cautioned the government and the people of the area to resist the urge to politicize the matter.The APC was yet to respond to the claim as at the time of filing this story.