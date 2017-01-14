The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer exists in the state.Igbokwe also told the Lagos PDP to stop making noise about local government elections in the state.The Lagos APC spokesman made the comments during an interview with Vanguard.Excerpts below:For PDP, they don’t conduct local government elections. I know a PDP State that has not conducted local government elections in the last 16 years. Lagos State has been conducting elections since the advent of the Fourth Republic. I do not know why the PDP will be sounding as if something is happening somewhere or as if they have anything to offer.By the way, do we still have PDP in Lagos? They are no longer in existence and so, why the noise about local government elections as if they have anything to offer. They sound as if they can win one local government area, if elections are conducted.(Cuts in) Jittery of what? PDP is no longer in Lagos, they are no longer in Nigeria. They are no longer in existence. We are in firm control and we are coming from a background of performance of so many years. So, why should we be jittery? The truth of the matter is that the PDP whether they are in existence in Lagos or not, are not the ones that would force us into elections.We need to prepare, we need to put structures in place, we are creating new polling units. There are so many things to be done, but be rest assured that the elections will be conducted. The PDP cannot force us to conducted local government elections.