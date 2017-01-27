Nigeria's Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has described some politicians, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, as hungry peoples saying it was motivated business interest.Ekweremadu stated this at the expanded caucus meeting of the party in Abuja.Among those present at the meeting, yesterday, were members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party, former and serving governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly, among other senior party chieftains. Yesterday was the largest gathering of party stakeholders under one roof since the crisis that engulfed the party in 2016.Ekweremadu, who was reacting to the recent defection of some PDP senators, said the action of the three lawmakers had not in any way affected the numerical strength of the party.