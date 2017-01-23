The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in totality the statement credited to the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, saying the killings in Southern Kaduna were partly the fault of the PDP because it is the only Senatorial District in the North West with PDP senator.Shehu spoke during a live programme on Channels Television Monday.In a reaction by the PDP spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party described the statement as sad, baffling and shameful.The statement said, “We are baffled that such a callous, irresponsible and insensitive statement could come from a person who speaks for the President of Nigeria.“This shows the extent to which every issue in the country today is viewed from the APC’s and the Presidency’s extremely narrow and jaundiced partisan political prism.“Is Garba Shehu inferring that the hapless people of southern Kaduna were singled out for genocide because they elected a PDP senator?“Or that the people invited such mindless violence upon themselves by choosing to be different in a sea of APC domination?“Or is the Southern Kaduna massacre really an action to teach the people a bitter lesson for voting PDP and not APC? It is really unimaginable that any reasonable person can make such a reckless statement.“One really wonders when the APC would finally accept responsibility for its incompetence and maladministration and end the blame game.“They have spent the last two years doing nothing but blame the PDP for their woes. They will from all indications, spend the next two years doing the same.”