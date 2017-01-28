 Pawpaw launches record label, signs 2 artists | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw has launched his own music record label and has signed a record deal with two young artists.


Pawpaw revealed that he launched his record label, Young Boss Record, to give talented Nigerians a chance.

He has signed two new acts, Barrister Max and Charisma, and both artists are said to have released their individual singles.

