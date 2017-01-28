Pawpaw launches record label, signs 2 artists 2:33 PM 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw has launched his own music record label and has signed a record deal with two young artists. Pawpaw revealed that he launched his record label, Young Boss Record, to give talented Nigerians a chance. He has signed two new acts, Barrister Max and Charisma, and both artists are said to have released their individual singles. Share to:
