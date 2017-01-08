Following her brawl with Sahara Reporters, an online news medium which has consistently accused her of abusing official privileges, Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has also continued to make mind-blowing revelations about the inner happening in government.It will be recalled that Mrs. Buhari while trying to wriggle herself out of accusation of undue official privileges allegedly accorded her by the Nigerian High Commission in London in her recent trip on Friday revealed that the State House does not feed her and children. If it does, Mrs Buhari stated that it was only when necessary, stressing that the provision of healthy foods for her children was her personal responsibility despite living in the palatial Presidential Villa with her hubby.Meanwhile, in the another spat between the Nigeria’s First Lady and Sahara Reporters which came in quick succession after the first accusation, resolving around the use of the embassy lounge amongst others in London, Mrs. Buhari stated that the executive treatment accorded her was a simple protocol for someone of her personality. She said in a statement by her media aide, Adebisi Ajayi on Sunday that the treatment was far less the worth of the £32,000 the nation expended on late Stella Obasanjo, Mrs. Turai Yar’Adua and Mrs Patience Jonathan, her predecessors, as landing cost for their private jets which she doesn’t enjoy.The statement read thus: “The continuous publication of unfounded stories by Sahara Reporters against the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, is becoming a great concern. After our last rejoinder, we expected the paper to come out with concrete evidence of deliberate fraud or abuse of privileges, or be bold enough to own up and apologize for such hazy and unsubstantiated report.“Alas, what Sahara Reporters came up with was another conjecture of a purported internal memo within the Consulate, which has no direct link to Her Excellency. “The new accusation, however, has still not been able to substantiate where Aisha Buhari made any direct contact with the mission for anything.“The High Commission has its internal administrative procedure, and it’s not within the purview of the wife of the President to ask for diplomatic files. “Furthermore, that the said memo showed little or no knowledge of Her Excellency’s itinerary proves the simple fact we earlier submitted that she had no direct business with the embassy to warrant the accusation of waste or corruption insinuated in the report.“Part of the wife of the President’s trips abroad are for her NGO, which is not funded by the Government, and It is not uncommon to have stop over in Britain like any other country as the case may be. According her VIP treatment is simple protocol for a personality of her status, which is done all over the world, and at no point was she offered anywhere else. “The High Commission provided the lounge and Hajiya Buhari was not involved in the transaction.“This is even a far cry from the £32,000 expended in the past as landing fees for private jets of former first ladies. “Attending an international women function with the Governors’ wives couldn’t have been linked to the bogus allegation of corruption made by Sahara Reporters’ spurious headline earlier on, as these are approved trips.“It will be to the credit of Sahara Reporters to carry out a thorough check if the so called monies (£3,500) spent for whatever reason by the High Commission has any direct link with Hajia Aisha Buhari. That is responsible journalism.”