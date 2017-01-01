The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has released his prophecy for 2017, describing the new year as one of surprises for many world governments.
He made nine revelations which were divided into three categories—individual prophecies, predictions for Nigeria, and what the world should expect in general. Speaking during the church Cross Over service at the new 3-kilometre by 3-kilometre auditorium in Simawa, Ogun State, Pastor Adeboye said the new year will be full of pleasant surprises for the oppressed, stressing that those who willingly oppress the masses will be ‘relocated’.
According to him, God will intervene for the common man in the country while those who make life difficult for them will be ‘relocated’. Details of the prophecies for 2017:
PROPHECY FOR NIGERIA
The focal word for the year 2017 is surprises 1. 2017 will be a year of surprises. But you need to understand that the same surprise may mean different things for the oppressor and the oppressed. 2. Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated. 3. The downward plunge will slow down, it will stop and a reversal will begin.
PROPHECY FOR INDIVIDUALS
1. It will be a year of surprises 2. For both true and false prophets it will be a year of surprises 3. There will be a large number of weddings. 3. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon as they are uttered.
PROPHECY FOR THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNTIY
1. There will be surprises for many world governments.
2. They are coming in twos; Monster earthquakes, monster floods, monster hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes, monster fire outbreaks” Earlier in his message titled: “Enforcing Prophecy”, the cleric warned Christians to flee from fake prophets whom, according to him, are only after what they will eat. On what to do for prophecies to be fulfilled, Pastor Adeboye told the worshippers to believe God, believe true prophets, appreciate God’s sovereignty, engage in fasting, prayer and avoid all sorts of distractions.
In his words: “Believe God because prophecies come from Him, no matter how unbelievable such prophecy sound, believe it. Believe the true prophets of God, not those who prophecy because of money or properties. Appreciate the fact that God is sovereign, He has the right to change His mind, the fire honor Him, stop robbing Him, make Him happy, win souls. Learn to fast, pray without season and put away all forms of distraction.”
