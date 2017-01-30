A pastor, Joseph Afolayan, with Freed Zone Church in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, weekend, reportedly attempted to hang himself after he was detained by the police in Osun State for alleged fraud.Afolayan was arrested alongside his female friend, Miss Bimbo Olanrewaju.According to the reports, the 46 year-old pastor based in Ogun, had requested financial help of N600, 000 from Olanrewaju, saying he needed the money to clear some goods he was expecting from Canada.But Olanrewaju, who could not solely provide the said amount, reportedly connived with the pastor to dupe one Odeleye Mathew.Olanrewaju and the pastor were said to have fraudulently obtained the sum of N450, 000 from Odeleye, after which the pastor absconded.Mathew reportedly lodged a complaint at a police station and the police arrested Olanrewaju, but could not get Afolayan.To get the pastor, the police were said to have asked Olanrewaju to call the pastor and tell him to come to collect N150, 000 to complete the money that he needed to clear the goods.Luck ran out on the pastor when he fell for the prank and went to collect the money on Mabinu Street, in the Jaye area of Osogbo, the state capital.The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mrs. Folasade Odoro confirmed that he was arrested by operatives attached to Oke Odo Police Division and detained for further investigation.The PPRO further stated that the pastor attempted to kill himself in the police cell on Saturday after he tied his neck with his cloth.She added that the pastor resorted to suicide because of the shame the alleged act has brought to him, adding that the case was still under investigation.