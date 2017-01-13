The founder and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle, Bishop David Oyedepo has asked God to split Nigeria if it pleases Him.The Bishop during a ministration on Sunday in Otta, headquarters of his ministry, reportedly rained down curses on those promoting the wanton killings in Southern part of Kaduna State.Oyedepo in the message said that God sent him to this continent as His apostle of liberation to stop it from decadence, Vanguard reports.He said: “I heard from God and He has proved it beyond measure. Therefore, every occultic root, every political root of this uprising is cursed today!”The congregation shouted “Amen!”“All the northern forces that are sponsoring this uprising and killings, i decree the curse of God upon them.”Congregation shouted “Amen!”Speaks in tongues.Continuing, he said, ” Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!”Speaks in tongues again.Speaking further, he said, “Come on, pray in the spirit everybody. Pray in the spirit, open fire, call down the Holy Ghost fire to descend on the camp of the enermy. Enough is Enough!”“What demonic devils. What Islamic demons. If Nigeria waits for the church to rise, Nigeria will disappear as a nation.”“I was even told from report that they were targeting this church. I said what?”“Even if i was asleep, if you see anybody here kill him! Kill him and spill his blood on the ground. I am saying that to you, what nonsense, what devil. You think our God is an idol?”“I declare their collaborators cursed. I decree their sponsors cursed!”“Must the north continue to rule?”“What devils!”“God has anointed me to lead a revolution against the Islamic jihadist and as the Lord liveth and as the anointing of Jeru-Baal that’s on me, we declare them extinct in the name of Jesus!” “Amen!”“You catch anyone that looks like them, kill him!”“There is no reporting to anybody. Kill him! Pull off his neck! And we spill his blood on the ground. What nonsense.”