



(New Telegraph)

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole may take over the Works and Housing Ministry from Babatunde Fashola in the impending cabinet reshuffle by President Muhammadu Buhari.With the proposed appointment of Oshiomhole, Fashola may be left with the Power Ministry.According to New Telegraph, The former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola has of recent come under heavy scrutiny by some close allies of the President, who believed that the three ministries tucked under his arm were too much for one man.Aside Oshiomhole, other new faces expected to come on board in the new cabinet are Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe.