A petition demanding Britain to cancel a planned state visit by US President Donald Trump passed one million signatures on Monday, following outrage over his travel ban on mainly Muslim countries.


“Donald Trump’s well-documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales,” the petition on parliament’s website says.

