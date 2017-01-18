She called on the Governor to assist them as the experiences were horrible.





"#CurrentSituation I am totally fed up! Shooting in Lagos State is such a difficult experience. I've been settling area boys everyday yet they still fight us. The other day, they broke a bottle to stab my crew and seized my van key. You have to settle different factions. I'm a tax paying citizen of Lagos State. As filmmakers, we pay taxes even on a loss. Na beg we dey beg o @akinwunmiambode help us. We are fed up!!! So many people are getting paid on this set. We are bringing commerce and boosting the economy. Pls help!!! My money is not for area boys! They think it's their birthright! It's indeed very sad! 😩😩😩😩😢😢😢 #ASaferLagosForWork #WeNeedHelp"