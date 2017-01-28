Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh lost his first league match as manager of Dutch Jupiler League side Fortuna Sittard who lost 2-0 away to Almere City on Friday night.Oliseh led out a team comprising mainly new signings after four players left the club recently. They played with remarkable vigour in the first half, but failed to score from some chances they created.Almere City captain, Tom Overtoom scored the first goal in the 61st minute. Their new signing, Arsenio Valpoort who replaced Silvester v.d Water in the 68th minute, sealed the win for the home side at the dot of 90th minute.An unknown Nigerian, Babatunde Jr. Torunarigha, donning shirt number 9, was an unused substitute on Fortuna Sittard bench against Almere City.It's Fortuna Sittard's 12th defeat of the season.Oliseh has now won one game drawn one and lost one since taking charge of the club. He won 1-0 away against Achilles on his debut on13th of January, drew 1-1 with Telstar last week Friday, then the lastest 2-0 defeat by Almere.Fortuna Sittard will face Dordrecht away next Friday as they bide to climb the Eerste Divisie log this term.The former Dutch Cup finalists are 16th on the log with 19 points from 22 matches played, but it's not a confirmed position for this week at the time of this report because each of the three clubs behind them have one outstanding game.