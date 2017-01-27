 Okonjo-Iweala reacts to rumoured 2019 presidential ambition | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Okonjo-Iweala reacts to rumoured 2019 presidential ambition

11:02 AM 0 ,
A+ A-
Nigeria's former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has distanced herself from a rumoured 2019 presidential bid.


She issued a disclaimer and denied any link with the  Facebook page dedicate to her rumoured 2019 presidential bid.

My attention has been drawn to this campaign making the rounds on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OkonjoIwealaAdesina2019Rescue/…
I have nothing to do with this and I urge those behind it to stop, as I am focused on other things.
While I thank those who want to have my name constantly in the headlines for one important position or the other in the country, rest assured I am fully occupied with my international assignments and loving it.
Best.
NOI

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top