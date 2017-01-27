My attention has been drawn to this campaign making the rounds on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OkonjoIwealaAdesina2019Rescue/…

I have nothing to do with this and I urge those behind it to stop, as I am focused on other things.

While I thank those who want to have my name constantly in the headlines for one important position or the other in the country, rest assured I am fully occupied with my international assignments and loving it.

Best.

NOI

Nigeria's former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has distanced herself from a rumoured 2019 presidential bid.She issued a disclaimer and denied any link with the Facebook page dedicate to her rumoured 2019 presidential bid.