She issued a disclaimer and denied any link with the Facebook page dedicate to her rumoured 2019 presidential bid.
My attention has been drawn to this campaign making the rounds on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OkonjoIwealaAdesina2019Rescue/…
I have nothing to do with this and I urge those behind it to stop, as I am focused on other things.
While I thank those who want to have my name constantly in the headlines for one important position or the other in the country, rest assured I am fully occupied with my international assignments and loving it.
Best.
NOI
