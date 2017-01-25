Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RRCG), said he could have graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) if not for the outbreak of Nigerian civil war in 1967.Speaking after the prestigious institution conferred an honorary degree of doctorate of divinity on him on Tuesday, Adeboye said Odimegwu Ojukwu, then the governor of the eastern region, had ordered non-Igbo to leave the eastern part of the country.He disclosed that he gained admission into UNN in 1963, and his matriculation number was 1800.“It was the order of the then governor of the Eastern region Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu that non-Igbo should leave the east; that was why I finished at the University of Ibadan,” he said.“I am happy that a governor of Enugu state accompanied me today to UNN while the then governor of the eastern region sent me packing because of civil war; that is God for you.“I am happy that the first degree I missed in UNN has been replaced with honorary doctorate degree.“I thank UNN for finding me worthy of this award.’’Adeboye urged Nigerians who had not given their life to Jesus Christ to do so, saying that life is meaningless without Christ.“Please if you have not given your life to Christ; do not waste time; do so immediately as you come to the prayer rally I am holding in this University after this award,” he said.Benjamin Ozumba, vice-chancellor of the institution, said the university created the special convocation to reward excellence.“This is award is to an alumnus of UNN in the department of mathematics until 1966,” he said.“Today special convocation is to reward excellence to man who through the anointing of Jesus has imparted much to humanity.“Adeboye is man whose accomplishment speaks more eloquently and reverberates more clearly than the voice of orator.”Ozumba said Adeboye was conferred with the honorary degree because of his immense contributions to mankind especially Christianity.