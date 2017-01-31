The Ogun State government yesterday began implementing the free meal programme for pupils in public primary schools as part of the Federal Government’s social intervention scheme.The scheme, under the Ogun Home Grown School Feeding Programme, will be carried out in 1,554 primary schools with pupils in primaries 1 – 3 as beneficiaries.The pupils were served porridge garnished with vegetables and fish.Governor Ibikunle Amosun who inaugurated the programme at St. Paul’s Demonstration School, Onikolobo , Abeokuta, the state capital, assured that it would be implemented simultaneously in 874 schools.Represented by Deputy Governor Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, Amosun said 2, 968 women have been enrolled and trained as food vendors.The governor listed the benefits of the programme to include provision of hot nutritionally balanced diet to pupils, improved school performance and health status, boost in enrolment figure, job creation and poverty alleviation.The Programme Manager, Tinuola Shopeju, said preparations for the take-off started eight months ago .