Julian Draxler's £30 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg has been finalised, with the winger signing a deal until 2021.The Bundesliga club confirmed last month that the Germany international was due to complete a switch, with the Ligue 1 champions formally announcing the deal on Tuesday.L'Equipe report Draxler will earn a wage of £18m salary before tax in 2017 before raising to an eye-watering £26.3m per year from 2018.Draxler joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in 2015 and has a combined 153 league appearances for the two clubs."It is with great joy and great anticipation that I join Paris Saint-Germain," the winger told PSG's official website."For the first time in my career, I am going to discover a new country, a new championship and I am very proud to live this new stage in a club which has become a reference in Europe, which has recruited many very great players."I intend to help Paris Saint-Germain win new titles and continue to grow internationally."Draxler's exact fee hasn't been confirmed, but French media claim he'll cost €36m (£30m) up front with €6m (£5m) in bonus payments.President Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "I am delighted to welcome Julian Draxler into the family of Paris Saint-Germain."The signature of this coveted German international reaffirms the strong power of attraction of the club to the players of great talent."His qualities have everything to fit in the project of our team and to entertain our fans."With the recruitment of Julian Draxler, we maintain the ambitions of the PSG to a very high level."Draxler joins a PSG side toiling somewhat under new coach Unai Emery as they go in search of a fifth successive Ligue 1 title.At the mid-season break, PSG sit third, five points behind leaders Nice and three behind second-placed Monaco.