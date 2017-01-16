Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday, January 16, 2017, joined a Federal Government delegation for a visit to the North-East.Dr Ezekwesili and some members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group were invited to participate in the trip to witness first-hand the efforts being made to rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other abductees.A number of the local and international journalists were also invited to join the delegation.BBOG had earlier disagreed with the government over the trip after the group listed its conditions for joining the delegation; one of which was a forward shift in the date.The group also demanded that Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai retract some unfavourable comments he had made about it.Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed however said that the date could not be shifted due to the other members of the delegation who had already been notified.Ezekwesili eventually agreed to join the delegation with members of the group.BBOG has been campaigning for the rescue of the over 200 Chibok girls since their abduction on April 14, 2014.